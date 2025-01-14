Pakistan Railways Rejects Royal Palm Licensing Bid

Lahore – In a significant development, Pakistan Railways has turned down a licensing bid for the prestigious Royal Palm Golf and Country Club. The joint venture comprising M/s Pakistan Services Limited, Golfscape LDA Portugal, Platinum Construction Limited, and Warm Water Advisory Pakistan had submitted the proposal in a bid to secure control over the elite recreational facility.

The Royal Palm club’s leasing and licensing have long been a contentious issue, frequently making headlines due to its prime location and high-profile clientele. The rejection marks another chapter in the ongoing saga surrounding its future management and operations.

No official reason for the bid rejection has been disclosed yet, fueling speculation about the government’s next move regarding the club’s administration. Observers believe the decision reflects Pakistan Railways’ cautious approach in selecting a partner to oversee the lucrative property.