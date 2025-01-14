Fazl criticises politicians for fostering division

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticised the political leadership that succeeded religious scholars, accusing them of fostering divisions and perpetuating bloodshed in Pakistan.

Speaking at a gathering in Multan, Rehman said that during the era when the subcontinent’s Muslim leadership was in the hands of scholars, there was harmony and unity among communities. “Show me one instance from the time of our elders when sectarian conflicts occurred,” he said.

Rehman accused modern politics of breeding hatred, unrest, and factionalism. He alleged that JUI faces persecution for promoting peace rather than instigating disputes. “We haven’t abandoned our identity as Sunnis, Hanafis, or Deobandis, but our focus remains on uniting the nation and speaking for humanity,” he added. He also condemned the commercialisation of sectarian identities, saying, “Even Deobandism has become a trade now. This divisive approach was never part of our elders’ teachings.” Rehman reaffirmed JUI’s commitment to inclusivity, stating that his speeches in parliament represent all schools of thought within the Muslim community.