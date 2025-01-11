Faceless customs assessment system to provide relief to importers: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the launch of Faceless Customs Assessment System of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would provide relief to importers, significantly reducing the time for customs clearance to 19 hours. While talking to PTV after inauguration of the FBR system in Karachi, he said the system was put in place after months of hard work by the cabinet members including Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister, state ministers and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue. “I chaired dozens of meetings in nine months to digitalize FBR and make it paperless,” he remarked. The system was giving relief to importers, saving their time and protecting them from extortion and blackmailing, he explained. He said the new customs system would end corruption and increase the revenue collection, adding, “This was what Quaid e Azam dreamt of Pakistan and Allama Iqbal thought of Pakistan and finally this dream is turned into reality.”