Minister performs ground-breaking of mobile phone manufacturing plant

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain performed the ground breaking ceremony of a mobile phone manufacturing plant at an industrial estate here on Thursday.

The plant will start production within the next two years. Officials of Chinese mobile company (Vivo), FIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Mian Jamil Ahmed and others were also present.

The minister said the Chinese mobile company’s entry in mobile manufacturing was a positive development. It would reduce prices of mobile phones in addition to providing job opportunities to the talented youth, he added.

He said China and other foreign companies were investing in the country especially in

Punjab.

The minister was optimistic for billions of rupees direct foreign investment in the province in future as a lot of facilities and incentives were being provided to local and foreign investors.

The minister also went to various areas of the plant and viewed the construction process.

Later on, he also planted a sapling.