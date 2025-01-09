SMBR chairs key meeting on PLUS program

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed, presided over an important meeting to review the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PLUS) Project, focusing on the cadastral mapping of the province’s urban, peri-urban, and rural land areas.

The meeting emphasized that the cadastral mapping of Punjab’s rural and urban areas will be based on the province’s existing digital land records. Speaking at the meeting, the SMBR highlighted that the PLUS Project aims to transform the agricultural land record system from the current Khewat-based system to a parcel-based system.

Furthermore, the SMBR noted that the PLUS Project would also screen previously registered deeds to ensure accuracy and transparency.

“Making the revenue system transparent and free of corruption remains the top priority of the Board of Revenue,” said Nabeel Javed.

The PLUS Project is expected to bring significant advancements to the province’s land management system, fostering efficiency and accountability in Punjab’s revenue operations.