Senator Sherry Rehman Urges Action on Pakistan’s Hydropower Potential

Delivering the keynote address at the 4th International Hydropower Conference, Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to harness its hydropower potential and shift toward renewable energy to ensure a sustainable and resilient energy future. Due to Pakistan’s critical energy challenges in the face of escalating climate disruptions and population growth, Senator Rehman underscored the role of hydropower as a cornerstone of the country’s energy transition.

“Energy is not just power; it is wealth, stability, and the foundation of modern civilization,” stated Senator Rehman. “As the fifth most populous country in the world, Pakistan cannot achieve sustainable growth without a reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy supply. Unfortunately, we remain heavily reliant on energy imports, and the escalating costs and supply chain disruptions due to conflicts are intensifying our energy crisis.”

Senator Rehman drew attention to Pakistan’s commitment to climate action, referencing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, which aim for 60% renewable energy by 2030. She underscored the country’s clean energy mix, which already sees over 55% of electricity generated from hydropower and nuclear energy, calling for further investments in smaller and medium-sized dams, which she described as “the path to a sustainable hydropower future.”

Senator Rehman painted a stark picture of the climate challenges facing Pakistan, including erratic monsoons, water scarcity, and reliance on glacial melt from the Indus River system. She remarked, “The 2022 monsoons were unprecedented in scale, stretching human and institutional capacity to its limits. Recovery from such climate-induced disasters has brought invaluable lessons, but we must do more to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and focus on clean, renewable energy sources.”

Senator Rehman warned of a future defined by scarcity, stating, “By 2025, Pakistan is projected to be water-scarce, with reliance on glacial melt proving increasingly unreliable. Tarbela, Mangla, and other big dams that once powered our development now face silting liabilities and reduced capacity.”

Emphasizing the untapped potential of hydropower, Senator Rehman noted that Pakistan has a capacity of 64 GW but is only utilizing 10,852 MW. “This is a colossal, missed opportunity,” she said. “Smaller dams offer a more sustainable, consistent, and cost-effective approach to meet our energy needs, especially for agriculture and livestock economies. We must shift our focus to the north, where the hydropower potential is vast and largely unexplored.”

She also pointed to the critical need for infrastructure upgrades, particularly in the power grid. “Pakistan’s grid is aging, leaky, and unable to handle the evacuation of renewable energy with agility. Modernizing our grid is essential to unlocking the potential of hydropower and other renewable sources.”

Senator Rehman called on Pakistan to align with global energy trends, noting that regions like Europe and China are rapidly transitioning to renewable energy. However, she also cautioned against complacency. “Globally, fossil fuel emissions are still rising, and with them, global warming. We are now headed toward a world with 3°C warming, where the 1.5°C target agreed in Paris is no longer alive.”

In her concluding remarks, Senator Rehman urged collaborative efforts between local governments, communities, and international stakeholders to bring renewable projects to financial close. “Energy security is not just an economic issue; it is a matter of national survival. Pakistan must prioritize investment in smaller dams, modern grids, and renewable energy pathways to decarbonize our future and ensure sustainable growth for generations to come.”