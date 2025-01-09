SC Bar Secretary challenges 26th constitutional amendment

Supreme Court Bar Secretary, Salman Mansoor, has filed a petition challenging the 26th constitutional amendment, seeking its annulment. The petition, submitted to the Supreme Court, also called for the nullification of amendments related to increasing the number of judges and the “Practice and Procedure” law. The petition argued that the constitutional amendment was in direct conflict with fundamental rights and the principles of judicial independence. It claimed that granting the executive majority in the Judicial Commission constituted interference in judicial matters. Salman Mansoor further stated that the process adopted for passing the 26th amendment was undemocratic, alleging that several parliamentarians were pressured and even abducted. The petition requested the court to bar the Judicial Commission from making judicial appointments under the amendment, declaring all related appointments and actions invalid.