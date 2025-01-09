Lahore’s first smog control tower ineffective, experts say

While the first smog control tower in Lahore has proven ineffective in reducing pollution, the Pakistan Air Quality Experts Group stressed that tackling air pollution requires scientifically backed strategies and dismissed artificial rain as an unsustainable solution to the crisis.

In an advisory released on November 11, 2024, the group recommended measures to reduce the alarming PM 2.5 pollution levels in Lahore and Punjab, such as closing brick kilns and smelters, and restricting heavy traffic on polluted days.

Similar restrictions have been successful in cities like Beijing and New Delhi, where air quality significantly improved. However, despite these measures being implemented temporarily in Lahore, pollution levels have once again reached hazardous levels.

Dawar Hameed Butt, coordinator of the group and environmental expert, stated that in 2024, the daily average PM 2.5 concentration in Lahore exceeded historical averages. He criticised the Punjab government’s smog mitigation plan for failing to address key pollution sources, calling for actions based on scientific evidence.

The smog control tower in Mahmood Booti, Lahore, set up with support from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), is compared to similar towers in China and India, which were also shut down due to their ineffectiveness in reducing pollution.

A study in New Delhi estimated that 47,000 towers would be required to bring PM 2.5 levels to a healthy range, with Lahore needing about 20,000 towers. Running such towers would be costly and inefficient, far exceeding the cost of controlling industrial emissions, brick kilns, and vehicle smoke.

Previously, artificial rain was also promoted as a potential solution, but experts have found it ineffective, particularly under adverse weather conditions.

Data from the Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) monitoring stations between December 15-31, 2024, showed no improvement in air quality at the Mahmood Booti site. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained dangerously high, confirming the lack of progress.

Experts argue that the government’s focus should shift towards measures that prevent or reduce emissions at their sources, as opposed to ineffective interventions like smog-free towers.

They also urge the Punjab government to utilise research and expert knowledge to benchmark existing strategies and adopt successful measures from other regions.