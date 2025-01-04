Eight women injured as hospital elevator collapses

Eight women received serious injuries when elevator of Al Shafi Hospital located at Main Boulevard of Iqbal Town was collapsed.

The hospital staff said that all the women had reached the Al-Shafi hospital to inquire after the health of some patients. As they boarded the lift, it fell down with a bang.

The women were later identified as Yasmeen, Sobia, Farrah, Shamila, Naila, Summera Sadia and Goshi Nauaman. Later all the injured women were shifted to Jinnah and Mayo Hospitals for treatment.

The hospital administration declared the incident as ‘natural’ and decided not to pursue the case.