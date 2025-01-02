19 convicts involved in May 9 riots granted pardon: ISPR

On Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that 19 convicts have been granted pardons after they submitted mercy appeals.

Out of a total of 67 convicts who filed mercy petitions, 48 cases have been forwarded to the Courts of Appeal, while 19 petitions have been accepted on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with the law, according to the military’s media wing.

The ISPR added that the remaining petitions will be processed according to the legal procedure, with the 19 pardoned individuals set to be released after completing the necessary formalities.

The statement also highlighted the release of 20 convicts on similar grounds in April 2024, emphasizing the strength of due process, fairness, and the balance between justice and compassion.

Legal expert Muneeb Farooq explained that mercy petitions are filed before the Chief of Army Staff.

The pardoned individuals, all of whom were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment, were convicted on December 21 and December 26, 2024. The military court initially sentenced 25 individuals, followed by punishments for 60 others. Among those pardoned is Hassan Khan Niazi, the nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan, who is serving a 10-year sentence for his involvement in the Jinnah House incident.