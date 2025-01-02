Wave of Protest

The streets of Dhaka are alight with a relentless demand for justice against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose regime was marred by allegations of corruption and abuse of power. As thousands of citizens rise, this movement reverberates through the corridors of power in neighbouring India, throwing the nation into a diplomatic quagmire. Considering how it has historically paid little attention to how its actions are perceived, it is unlikely to change its stance even as more people express frustration with political leaders seen as corrupt, self-serving, and above the law.

Had it been any other country trapped in a precarious position-torn between the loyalty to a historical ally and the moral obligation to uphold democratic values – there would have erupted a deafening outcry from all corners but since ours is a world where money matters the most, Prime Minister Modi is permitted to act according to his own whims and wishes.

Dhaka has already requested a formal extradition after months of waiting for India to take the “honourable” step following Ms Hasina’s flight from the seat of her power in August. Swirling rumours now suggest that Interpol’s assistance would be sought to repatriate her for a trial concerning alleged crimes against humanity, in accordance with a treaty signed between the two nations.

There’s enough unrest on the roads to indicate a profound yearning among her countrymen for accountability and transparency. The same youth whose blood and sweat contributed to her ousting are no longer willing to turn a blind eye to the self-serving machinations of their leaders.

No matter what Indian diplomats’ song and dance may proclaim about their historical ties with Bangladesh, the time has come for New Delhi to confront the uncomfortable truth: supporting a regime accused of tyranny undermines its democratic ideals. For far too long, it has pursued its own agendas, conveniently ignoring the ramifications of backing a leader facing accusations of human rights violations. However, all this is about to change as the new order demands room for Bangladesh state agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. One way or another. *