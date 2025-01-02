Pakistan pledges to work with all UNSC members: Dar

As Pakistan begins a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the years 2025-2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed the country’s commitment to working constructively with all UNSC members and with the broader UN membership.

The deputy prime minister, addressing a reception he hosted for the heads of resident missions of the UNSC member states here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Pakistan would work to bridge divides, foster consensus, and uphold the UNSC’s mandate in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

He said that elected for the eighth time, Pakistan brought to the Security Council a rich legacy of experience and an unwavering commitment to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter. Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to international peace and security, especially through its active role in UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding endeavors worldwide.