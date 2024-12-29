Media urged to raise awareness on family planning to address population growth

Recognizing socio-economic challenges posed by the rapid population growth in Pakistan, media professionals have been urged to play a proactive role in raising awareness about importance of family planning and reproductive health.

This was the central theme of a coalition meeting for media on reproductive health and family planning, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Media and Communication, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, attended the meeting as chief guest.

The event aimed to establish dedicated media groups to foster dialogue and coverage on family planning, sexual and reproductive health, and violence against women.

Welcoming the participants, SDPI representative Wasif Naqvi emphasized the media’s critical role in dismantling the stigma around family planning and reproductive health. He explained that SDPI is forming media groups across provinces to monitor progress, identify policy gaps, and highlight challenges through investigative stories and programming.

Mahjabeen Qazi, Provincial Programme Coordinator for UNFPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provided an overview of UNFPA’s efforts in collaboration with health and population welfare departments.

She revealed alarming population growth trends, noting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population is projected to rise from the current 51 million to 89 million by 2050.

She further highlighted the impact of excessive childbirth, including malnutrition among children due to insufficient maternal attention.

Additionally, she pointed out that by 2040, Pakistan would require around 14 million new jobs to meet the growing population’s needs, compounding the already high unemployment rate.

Mahjabeen also highlighted societal pressures as a key factor behind uncontrolled population growth. She explained that many couples are unwilling to have more children but often feel compelled by family elders, such as in-laws, to expand their families.

Ms. Qazi also shared the Council of Common Interest’s (CCI) eight recommendations for population control, which advocate for the concept of “Tawazan” (balance) in family growth.

Dr. Shahid Miskeen Khan, Programme Specialist at UNFPA KP, delivered a technical presentation on the Population Action Plan and National Commitment.

He pointed out that a lack of access to family planning medicines in many parts of the country is a major barrier.

However, he noted that the government is working on producing these medicines locally to ensure widespread availability.

Addressing the gathering, Barrister Saif stressed that the rapid population increase is a critical issue that cannot be ignored.

“To address this challenge, we must work to change societal behaviors and remove the stigma surrounding family planning,” he said.

He urged the media and religious scholars to educate people on the need for family planning, framing it as essential for optimal resource utilization rather than a theological concern.

Saif also suggested leveraging social media platforms to amplify the message, recommending the involvement of prominent vloggers and influencers to reach wider audiences effectively.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to mobilize media resources to promote awareness and drive meaningful action on family planning and reproductive health.