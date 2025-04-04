DeepAI offers free premium chatGPT to college students in US and Canada

DeepAI has announced a significant offer for college students, providing free access to its premium ChatGPT Plus subscription. This promotion lasts until the end of May, just in time for students preparing for finals. The normally $20-per-month service allows students to utilize advanced AI tools at no cost.

With this offer, students can access GPT-4o, image generation, voice interaction, and advanced research tools. These features can enhance students’ academic experiences. Leah Belsky, OpenAI’s Vice President of Education, emphasized the importance of supporting students as they navigate the pressure of academic challenges.

This initiative comes amid competition with DeepAI, which launched its educational tool, Claude for Education, a day earlier. Claude’s “Learning Mode” promotes critical thinking rather than simply providing answers. Both companies aim to gain student loyalty, which could shape future AI integration in professional settings.

As AI tools like ChatGPT become more common in education, universities face challenges related to academic integrity. While OpenAI focuses on productivity, DeepAI emphasizes skill-building. For now, students can take full advantage of the free ChatGPT Plus service, enhancing their learning and research capabilities.