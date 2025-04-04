Karachi police officer arrested for offensive social media post about Zardari

A Karachi police officer has been arrested for making an inappropriate comment about President Asif Ali Zardari on social media. The officer, Station Investigation Officer (SIO) Abrar Shah, allegedly shared derogatory remarks on April 2, 2025. His post prompted a complaint from duty officer Yaqoob at the Sukkun police station.

As a result, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Shah under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA). The complainant provided screenshots of the offensive post, leading to Shah’s arrest by Sukkun police. The case has since been handed over to an Investigation Officer for further action.

In a related matter, authorities have launched three additional cases under PECA against individuals accused of spreading propaganda against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. These cases were filed at Shahdara, Shahdara Town, and Kot Lakhpat police stations, citing serious digital offenses.

The FIRs allege that the accused used artificial intelligence (AI) to create manipulated videos targeting the Punjab Chief Minister. Police believe these videos are part of a coordinated effort by a political group to promote an anti-state narrative and incite unrest online.