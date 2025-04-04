New school timings set for PSL X matches in Lahore

The Punjab Education Department has announced new school timings in Lahore due to the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL X) matches. The changes aim to accommodate the event at Gaddafi Stadium and minimize disruptions for students and staff.

Schools located near the stadium—including Gulberg, Model Town, and Ichhra—will adopt revised hours. The new schedule will run from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM during the PSL X matches, ensuring that classes end well before the games begin.

The PSL matches in Lahore are scheduled to take place from April 24 to May 18. All matches will kick off at 7:00 PM, featuring both day and night games.

Additionally, practice matches for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers have started, with the final set for April 19. The PSL X season officially begins on April 11, featuring defending champions Islamabad United against two-time champions Lahore Qalandars.