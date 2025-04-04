Ambulance accident injures pedestrian; driver in custody

A speeding ambulance injured a female pedestrian, Gul Bano, on Thursday in Karachi. The accident happened on New MA Jinnah Road near the Jamshed Quarters police station. Bano, a domestic worker, was crossing the road when the ambulance struck her. She was quickly taken to Civil Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The driver of the welfare organization’s ambulance, Muhammad Ali, has been taken into custody. Police stated that the ambulance was speeding and failed to stop. Additionally, it was found that the driver’s license had expired, which adds to the seriousness of the incident.

In contrast, the driver claims he was responding to an emergency, rushing a pregnant woman to the hospital with the siren on. He alleged that Bano was running across the road and had already collided with another vehicle before being hit by the ambulance. After the accident, he arranged transport for both the pregnant woman and Bano.

Saad Edhi, a well-known figure from the welfare organization, acknowledged the incident and confirmed that Bano is receiving medical care. He stated that if the driver is found at fault, legal action will follow. However, the woman’s family can choose to forgive or pursue legal action, depending on their wishes.