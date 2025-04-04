PTI files contempt petition over denied access to Imran Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a contempt of court petition against officials for ignoring a court order. The Islamabad High Court had allowed Imran Khan, the jailed PTI founder, to meet visitors twice a week. However, Adiala Jail’s administration has repeatedly defied this ruling, leading to frustration among PTI leaders.

Senator Shibli Faraz submitted the petition, highlighting that the Islamabad High Court had granted Imran visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Yet, he noted that the jail administration has not complied with this order, effectively blocking access for family members and party leaders. Shibli urged the court to take action against multiple officials, including the interior secretary and the jail superintendent.

On March 24, the court restored Imran’s biweekly visits but banned visitors from speaking to the media after meetings. Still, on March 27 and again on April 3, jail officials denied PTI leaders access to Imran Khan, raising concerns about the enforcement of judicial orders.

Following the latest denial, PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub Khan, expressed their frustration. Ayub questioned why the government prevents family members and party leaders from meeting Imran. He also criticized authorities for not allowing Imran to offer Eid prayers, demanding that judges ensure their rulings are upheld. Furthermore, Ayub condemned the provincial government for obstructing PTI meetings, emphasizing the deteriorating law and order situation in certain districts.