Punjab signs MoU with China’s clean air alliance

In a significant move to combat air pollution and promote sustainable growth in Punjab, the Punjab Government and Punjab Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bluetech Clean Air Alliance, a non-profit professional organization from China focused on the development of clean air technologies and industries. The agreement outlines a series of initiatives aimed at advancing green technologies, fostering local innovation, and building capacity within Punjab. Under the framework cooperation, the two sides will work together to introduce green technologies to Punjab and tailor cost-effective solutions for this smog-stricken province. Policy advisory services, technology transfer, demonstration programs, and introduction of enterprises will be prioritised to this end, according to Mr. Xie Hongxing, Chairman and Director of the Alliance, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. For weeks, Punjab’s capital city Lahore has been engulfed in record-breaking toxic smog, with the air quality index repeatedly surpassing the 1,000 mark. This hazardous pollution has halted work and studies, posing a serious threat to the health of the city’s 13 million residents.