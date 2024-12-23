Meezan Bank, Arif Habib Limited launch instant top-up service for investors

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, and Arif Habib Limited, a leader in investment banking, have recently partnered to enhance the investor experience in Pakistan. The collaboration is marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the launch of an innovative Instant Top-up Service for investors. Mr. Shahid Ali Habib, CEO of Arif Habib Limited, and Syed Amir Ali, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Meezan Bank signed the agreement, with senior management from both organizations in attendance.

The new service allows Meezan Bank customers to instantly top up their Arif Habib Limited investment accounts via the Bank’s Alternate Distribution Channels, including Meezan Mobile App, Internet Banking, and ATMs. Previously, investors had to manually transfer funds and provide proof of deposit. The Instant Top-up Service automates this process, saving time and reducing complexity.

By eliminating manual deposits and proof requirements, the service offers a faster, more efficient way for investors to manage their funds.

Syed Amir Ali, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Meezan Bank, commented:

“The Instant Top-up Service is part of Meezan Bank’s strategy to digitalize and streamline financial transactions, strengthening its position as a leader in Shariah-compliant banking. Through our partnership with Arif Habib, we are helping drive the evolution of digital banking in Pakistan, providing a faster, more efficient way to top up investment accounts, and improving the overall experience for investors.” Mr. Shahid Ali Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Arif Habib Limited, said: “we are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Meezan Bank to enable swift and secure digital payments for our clients.

This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering seamless and efficient financial solutions, ensuring our customers can conduct transactions with greater ease. At AHL, we continuously strive to integrate cutting-edge technologies that streamline our services and enrich customer experience. This partnership marks a significant step in our journey to drive the digital transformation of Pakistan’s financial landscape.