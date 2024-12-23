Jinnah Avenue underpass completed in 42 days

The under-construction underpass at F-8 Sector, Islamabad, will be opened for traffic today, announced Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday.

Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement during his visit to the ongoing projects at F-8 Exchange Chowk interchange and Serena Chowk interchange. He inspected the progress and construction work at these key sites, which are set to alleviate the city’s traffic congestion.

The Interior Minister highlighted that the Serena Chowk Interchange, which is being built with speed and efficiency, will be inaugurated next month after being completed in just sixty days.

Mohsin Naqvi instructed that both projects be completed within the stipulated timeline, emphasising that these developments will significantly ease traffic flow for Islamabad’s residents. He also urged the protection of green trees during the construction process to ensure the city’s environmental well-being.

The timely completion of these infrastructure projects is expected to provide much-needed relief to commuters and improve traffic management in Islamabad.

Last week CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the Jinnah Avenue F-8 interchange underpass would be opened for traffic on December 25.

He took a detailed review of the progress of the project and also inspected the ongoing construction on the site. Consultants, designers and other relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.

The chairman was given a detailed briefing by the relevant authorities on the progress of the ongoing construction work on the project.