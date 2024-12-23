Polarization and Democracy

A marked degree of divergence of opinion is seen among major political parties in Pakistan. It has created policy gaps, obstructed good governance and impeded policy implementation in the country. Instead of using the platform of parliament to resolve key issues, it is often preferred to stage protests and use the strategy of agitation to coerce the government into their demands. In fact, in democracies everyone has the right to assembly and protest, it must not aim to dismantle the edifice of democracy through agitation. The parliament, not streets, should be used as the venue for resolving political tangle.

The trend of egoistic politics and populism leads to zealotry and radicalism in society that propels political polarization in a country. In the political discourse of Pakistan, there is a visible tendency of intolerance and division on a partisan basis, and common people are dangerously turning against the elites as they perceive political elites responsible for their depravity and misfortune. Paddling the narrative of ‘us versus them’ or ‘poor versus elite’ has brought the citizens and the government on the brink of a direct collision. The state institutions appear to be the primary target because the populist narrative against political elites has inadvertently turned against the powerful institution of the state, thereby creating social fissure and deteriorating state-society relations.

After decades of deprivation and exploitation on account of the exploitative system, people were attracted towards the populist narrative as it appealed to them because it promised a promising future. However, in recent elections, power usurpation by dynastic political parties and allegations of rigging in elections further derived a wedge between the voters and the government. With growing intolerance and disagreement among major political factions, the stage has been set for a direct collision between populist forces and the elite-captured government. The government and opposition find it unattainable to settle election-rigging-allegation dust as the former seems determined to rule as it is basking in the sunshine of power corridors, and the latter appears dead set on toppling it or at least getting certain demands met through agitation.

The foremost cause of political polarization in the country is the lack of political accord among major national parties. The more political parties find themselves at daggers drawn, the greater the chances of allowing non-democratic forces to encroach on democratic space and intrude into the governance ambit. It certainly shrinks the space for democratic norms which may compromise democratic institutions in the country. The government and the opposition are engaged in trading barbs instead showing genuine desire for dialogue and reconciliation. Unless political discontents are resolved through peaceful means, violence will be the ultimate arbitrator, further augmenting political fissures in the country.

Along with political discontent among national parties, sectarianism, religious fanaticism, ethnic and linguistic diversity, maladministration, corruption, economic inequality, gross deviation from public issues and ubiquitous fake news on social media are the major factors behind polarization and intolerance. Polarization has almost made the country ‘ungovernable’ as there is no unified aspiration for common national goals such as inclusive governance, quality education, human resource development, economic sustainability, national security and environmental protection. A divided society and a fractured polity have shifted focus from key national issues, but the government, meanwhile, is struggling to deflect winds of opposition, channelling the energy to create a ‘safety valve’ for itself.

As a consequence, political division has created problems for democracy. The government has started to throttle social media through various measures to dilute public opposition because social media has become the battleground for political colloquies. In one or the other way, freedom of speech has been curtailed. Moreover, a crackdown on opposition and incarceration of the leaders of major political parties and their supporters further pushed democracy on the verge of derailment. Even though key institutions like the judiciary are indispensable for protecting fundamental rights and balancing power among various organs of the state in a democratic system, the recent constitutional amendment has shifted the power balance in favour of the parliament and the executive, amputating an important pillar of democracy.

Political turmoil has made it harder for institutions to work in their best capacity. It has contributed to bad governance and poor service delivery. With a growing population, the country is facing serious economic crises like macroeconomic instability, low foreign reserves, balance-of-payment crisis, colossal debts, fiscal deficit, high inflation, poverty and unemployment. These issues led to deep-seated grievances among low-income people as they believed that they were the victims of a rigged political system. Recent protests and social movements show the outburst of public anger against the exploitative system. Even many people have termed the growing public agitation as the dawn of ‘revolution’ in Pakistan.

However, it is argued by many scholars like Anatol Lieven in the book “Pakistan: A Hard Country” that revolution is unimaginable in Pakistan because it hosts different ethnic, religious, and sectarian groups who cannot “unite behind a revolution”. After all, they cannot “unite behind anything”. Or, at least, it is impossible in this polarized environment. But common hatred for the existing system may bring people together for the time being as Anton Chekhov said, “Love, friendship and respect do not unite people as much as a common hatred for something.” Therefore, it is indispensable to resolve all major political issues through dialogue for the greater interest of the country before a perceived calamity because the state appears to be fast losing the battle of narrative in this information age.

The writer is a strategic affairs and foreign policy analyst based in Islamabad.