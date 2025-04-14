Saudi Arabia and U.S. set to formalize civil nuclear agreement

The United States and Saudi Arabia are preparing to sign a preliminary agreement for civil nuclear collaboration. A senior Saudi diplomat in Pakistan confirmed this news, citing U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s statement. This partnership aims to support Saudi Arabia in developing its civil nuclear industry.

In a tweet, Saudi Press Attache Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi referenced Wright’s announcement. He stated that both countries would soon formalize an investment agreement focused on energy and civil nuclear technology. Wright discussed this collaboration after a meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in Riyadh.

During his visit, Wright indicated that a detailed memorandum regarding the energy partnership would be shared later this year. He emphasized the importance of a “123 agreement,” which is necessary for U.S. involvement in Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program. This agreement ensures compliance with non-proliferation criteria to prevent the misuse of nuclear technology.

Wright noted that Saudi authorities have yet to agree to the requirements outlined in the Atomic Energy Act. However, he expressed optimism about finding a structure that meets both Saudi and American goals. This partnership could significantly boost Saudi Arabia’s energy sector moving forward.