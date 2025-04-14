Dumper crash on Karachi’s Lyari expressway damages 20 vehicles

A speeding dumper collided with nearly 20 vehicles near the Lyari Expressway toll plaza on Monday morning. Commuters described the crash as a major safety failure. The concrete dumper reportedly lost control due to brake failure and crashed into cars waiting in line.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident. However, many vehicles suffered significant damage, causing panic among the commuters at the scene. Authorities have not yet provided an official statement about the crash.

Earlier, police arrested a driver of a runaway dumper truck who had evaded authorities while endangering public safety. This driver claimed he feared for his safety as he was chased by motorcyclists. His story has raised concerns about mob violence linked to heavy vehicle accidents.

Previously, a high-speed dumper injured three motorcyclists in North Karachi, leading to protests against heavy vehicles. Following a tragic incident last month, where a water bowser killed a couple, public anger reached a boiling point. These events highlight the growing concern over safety involving heavy transport on Karachi’s roads.