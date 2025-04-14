Government increases vehicle transfer fees, including for electric cars

The federal government of Pakistan has raised vehicle transfer fees, which now include electric vehicles (EVs). This change takes effect immediately, impacting both traditional cars and EVs. The new fee structure was announced by the Ministry of Finance.

For traditional vehicles, the fees have significantly increased. For cars up to 1000cc, the fee rises from Rs1,200 to Rs2,750. Vehicles between 1001cc and 1800cc now cost Rs5,500 instead of Rs2,000. Those over 1800cc will now pay Rs11,000, up from Rs3,000.

Electric vehicle transfer fees have also seen increases. For EVs up to 50 kWh, the fee is set at Rs2,500. For those between 51 to 100 kWh, the cost is Rs5,500. Meanwhile, EVs above 100 kWh now have a fee of Rs10,000.

Additionally, motorcycle transfer fees have increased as well. The new rates for motorcycles up to 200cc is Rs550. For those between 201cc and 400cc, the fee is Rs1,000, and motorcycles above 400cc will now cost Rs1,500. The government encourages vehicle owners to follow the new structure to ensure smooth processing of their transfer applications.