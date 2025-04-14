Federal minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks out for Palestinian rights

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza. He stated that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. During a National Assembly meeting, he emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing support for the oppressed Palestinian people. Tarar assured that Pakistan stands firmly with them in their struggle.

He detailed the heavy toll of the conflict. According to him, Israel has killed 65,000 Palestinians, including women and children. Furthermore, he noted that 150,000 have been injured. Sadly, about 15,000 people are unaccounted for because of the severe airstrikes. This distressing situation underscores the immediate need for global awareness.

Minister Tarar criticized Israel for obstructing humanitarian aid. He pointed out that hospitals and ambulances are not safe from Israeli attacks. This ongoing conflict requires strong condemnation from the global community. He expressed disappointment over the silence of nations regarding the suffering in Palestine.

In conclusion, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to advocating for the Palestinian cause. He called for a collective global effort to resolve the issue. Tarar stressed that the fate of the Palestinian people should align with international laws. He urged that such oppression must end immediately to prevent future suffering.