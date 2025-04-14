China urges U.S. to eliminate tariffs amid trade tensions

China is urging the United States to completely eliminate its reciprocal tariffs. This call comes after the U.S. hinted that exemptions for certain electronic goods may not last long. A spokesperson from China’s commerce ministry emphasized the need for the U.S. to correct its mistakes and show mutual respect. The ongoing tariff war continues to strain relations between the two largest economies.

Recently, the U.S. increased tariffs on Chinese goods up to 145 percent. In response, China imposed retaliatory tariffs of 125 percent on U.S. imports. Washington had briefly lightened the pressure by excluding some tech products like smartphones and laptops from these tariffs. However, China’s commerce ministry termed these exemptions as a “small step” and is now analyzing their impact.

Furthermore, experts suggest the relief from exemptions might be short-lived. The U.S. plans to implement sector-specific tariffs soon, particularly on goods crucial for national defense. The President is expected to reveal more details about upcoming tariffs in the coming days. Meanwhile, U.S. officials remain hopeful for a trade deal, but they want China to initiate further dialogue.

In the midst of this uncertainty, China is seeking to strengthen ties with other nations. President Xi is starting a five-day trip to Southeast Asia to discuss trade with leaders from Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia. The fallout from U.S. tariffs has sent shockwaves through the American economy. Critics, even among Trump’s supporters, argue that these tariffs are harmful and counterproductive.