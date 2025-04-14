Daily Times

Massive protests in Karachi show solidarity with Palestinians

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people marched in Karachi to support Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Participants filled Shara-e-Faisal Road, proudly waving Palestinian flags and holding images of Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Al-Sinwar. To symbolize the children lost in Gaza, they placed dolls wrapped in white shrouds along the pavement.

The rally, organized by Jamaat-e-Islami, saw many women and children participating. Supporters from Christian and Hindu communities also joined the march. Banners declared messages like “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Down with Israel,” while a giant 100-foot Palestinian flag captured everyone’s attention.

As the crowd shouted “Labbaik ya Gaza” and “Aqsa, we are here,” leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami, including Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, stressed the determination of the Palestinian people. Many protestors, like Ali Mustafa, held signs asserting their unwavering support for Palestinian liberation.

Meanwhile, a Palestine Solidarity Conference took place nearby, organized by Jamiat Ulema Islam. JUI chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman criticized Israel and accused global powers of enabling its actions. Since October 2023, nearly 51,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict, prompting calls for justice and accountability.

