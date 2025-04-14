Massive protests in Karachi show solidarity with Palestinians

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people marched in Karachi to support Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Participants filled Shara-e-Faisal Road, proudly waving Palestinian flags and holding images of Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Al-Sinwar. To symbolize the children lost in Gaza, they placed dolls wrapped in white shrouds along the pavement.

The rally, organized by Jamaat-e-Islami, saw many women and children participating. Supporters from Christian and Hindu communities also joined the march. Banners declared messages like “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Down with Israel,” while a giant 100-foot Palestinian flag captured everyone’s attention.

As the crowd shouted “Labbaik ya Gaza” and “Aqsa, we are here,” leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami, including Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, stressed the determination of the Palestinian people. Many protestors, like Ali Mustafa, held signs asserting their unwavering support for Palestinian liberation.

Meanwhile, a Palestine Solidarity Conference took place nearby, organized by Jamiat Ulema Islam. JUI chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman criticized Israel and accused global powers of enabling its actions. Since October 2023, nearly 51,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict, prompting calls for justice and accountability.