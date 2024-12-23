Asif blames judiciary for ‘delay’ in bringing May 9 rioters to justice

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday held judiciary responsible for delay in taking the case involving those responsible for violence and rioting on May 9, 2023 to its logical conclusion.

In a hard-hitting address from London, the defence minister dubbed incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan a “product of establishment” and said: “The matter of bringing those responsible for May 9 [mayhem] to justice was delayed due to the judiciary.”

His remarks came a day after 25 individuals involved in the May 9 attacks on the state installations were handed two to 10 years of “rigorous imprisonment” by the military courts in the first phase.

“Urgent decisions were needed in the matter of May 9,” added the minister.

Calling the jailed PTI founder “mastermind” of the May 9 riots, the minister said: “May 9 was planned by a person who was himself a product of the establishment.”

“Individual involved in May 9 attacks were trained,” he said, adding that sensitive installations were attacked by the rioters.

At least 70 PTI leaders, including Khan, face allegations of planning the May 9 events and inciting the workers and supporters to attack military and government installations following the arrest of the ousted prime minister by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2023.

The violent protests were triggered almost across the country after the PTI founder was arrested in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including – Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 “Black Day” and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

The PTI founder, however, blames the “agencies men” for arson and shooting in some areas during the May 9 violent protests.

In his address, the defence minister said that the military courts sentenced 25 accused on basis of evidence, adding that there were videos showing the convicts attacking the military installations.