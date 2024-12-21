Col Tariq Hussain completes PhD in management sciences

Col Tariq Hussain Khan of Village Nakker, P.O Paniola, District Ponch Azad Kashmir has completed his PhD degree in Management Sciences from NUML Islamabad. This is a great honour and a proud moment for his family as well as for the people of the area he belongs to. Earlier, Colonel (Retd) Dr. Tariq Hussain Khan has achieved many unique awards/distinctions during his educational and professional career. It includes President Talent Scholarship Award at BSc level, Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal in MPhill Degree, Sitara-Imtiaz (Military), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Commendation Card and Force Commander’s Commendation Card while deployment at United Nations Mission in Sudan. The number of his research articles has also been published in various research journals on the subject of leadership and management.