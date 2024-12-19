Tom Cruise awarded US Navy’s highest civilian award

American actor Tom Cruise, known for performing some extremely difficult stunts himself, has received the US Navy’s highest civilian award.

The accolade – the Distinguished Public Servant Award – was given to him at a ceremony.

He received the honour for his contributions to the military through roles including the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun.

The 62-year-old film star thanked for the “extraordinary recognition”.

“Tom Cruise has been a steadfast supporter of the men, women and families of the Navy and Marine Corps for nearly four decades,” said US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who presented Cruise with the certificate and medal.

“I admire all servicemen and women,” he said. “I know that in life, I think to lead is to serve. And I know that to the bottom of my heart. And I see it in the servicemen and women.”

The Navy thanked the actor, who it said has “raised public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and their sacrifices while in uniform”.

Cruise played pilot Maverick in Top Gun, a film about Cold War fighter pilots and it was so influential that the Navy even set up recruiting tables in cinemas.

In 2022, Cruise returned as Maverick in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which the Navy said “rejuvenated” young people’s interest in the military.

Cruise was also praised for his roles in the action blockbusters “Born on the Fourth of July”, “A Few Good Men” and “Mission: Impossible” series.