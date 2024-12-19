Kinza Hashmi wins Best Actress award at the 8th Pakistan Excellence Awards

Popular Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi has won the Best Actress Award during the 8th Pakistan Excellence Awards for her brilliant performances in drama serials particularly in one of the celebrated ‘Dil Awaiz’ in which she was paired with actor Affan Waheed. In addition to this achievement, she was also honored for her remarkable contribution to the Pakistan entertainment industry, having served for over 10 years. Kinza expressed her gratitude to her fans and the award committee for this dual recognition. This milestone adds to her growing list of accolades in the Pakistani entertainment industry.