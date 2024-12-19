Pakistan, China discuss future collaboration on digital innovation

Pakistan and China have expressed a shared interest in advancing collaboration in the field of digital technology during a visit by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal to Beijing’s iSoftStone Information Technology Park on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed potential cooperation in IT development and the implementation of innovative digital solutions. Minister Iqbal delivered a presentation on integrating technology into the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the visit, Iqbal toured the company’s headquarters and exhibition area, where he was shown demonstrations of the latest products, services, and technological solutions offered by iSoftStone.

The minister was also briefed on the company’s business expansion efforts in the Middle East and Central Asia, further highlighting the potential for regional partnerships. The discussions marked a significant step in fostering stronger digital ties between the two nations.