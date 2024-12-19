Pakistani envoy discusses trade, defence ties with two US lawmakers

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, resumed his meetings at the Capitol Hill on Tuesday, interacting with Congressman Jim Baird, a Republican, and Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, also a Republican, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy. With Congressman Baird, he exchanged views on enhancing interaction on trade, investment, defence, security, and counterterrorism, and agreed to continue engagement geared to diversifying the bilateral ties. As regards the meeting with Congresswoman Van Duyne, Ambassador Sheikh discussed the situation and prospects of Pakistan-US relations. He assured the Congresswoman of Pakistan’s commitment to working with the new Congress towards a mutually rewarding bilateral relationship.