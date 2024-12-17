Cricket Compromise

A nerve-breaking match being played between India and Pakistan, refereed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has entered its last moments. The result has yet to be announced but recent Indian media reports suggest a breakthrough in resolving cricket disputes between Pakistan, India and the ICC. It is said that both countries have agreed on a framework addressing mutual concerns for the Champions Trophy.

Under this hybrid model, Pakistan and India’s league match for the 2026 T20 World Cup will be hosted in Colombo instead of India. Moreover, Pakistan will not travel to India for the tournament. Further arrangements for knockout matches remain under discussion.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled for February 19 to March 9, 2025. Eight teams will compete in two groups, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals. Though the official schedule was to be announced in November, disagreements delayed the process. Discussions are ongoing, and safeguarding Pakistan’s interests is vital.

Also, Pakistan is set to host the ICC Women’s Tournament after 2027, a t step forward for cricket in the region. Pakistan is also exploring venues like Dubai, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to host its five matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Indian broadcasters who pay the hefty cash have proposed Dubai for their country’s matches. If India qualifies, the semi-final and final will also take place in Dubai.

However, the match is not over yet. There are suggestions to shift the Champions Trophy format from 50-over matches to T20s due to time constraints and logistical hurdles. The idea was floated by broadcasters, who cite difficulties in event preparation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raised concerns about financial burdens and is reportedly negotiating compensation for hosting expenses. The ICC, Board of Control for Cricket in India and PCB appear to be accepting the progress. This indicates a rare moment of harmony in cricket diplomacy. *