A Diplomatic Blunder?

Diplomacy often walks a fine line balancing respect for sovereignty with the pursuit of bilateral interests. However, India’s recent diplomatic foray into Bangladesh has crossed that line, sparking a wave of indignation. The rude and patronizing tone of India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during his December 9 visit to Dhaka has not only strained relations but also reignited debates about the nature of India’s involvement in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

When Foreign Secretary Misri stated, “India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh,” his words could have been interpreted as routine diplomacy. However, the follow-up remark – “We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties. We expect, overall, a constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities” – was perceived as a thinly veiled warning. This blunt and disrespectful approach drew sharp rebuttals from Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin.

“People of all religions in Bangladesh freely practice their faiths. This is our internal affair. It is not expected to make comments on our internal affairs. We do not do it for other countries,” Jashim Uddin retorted which signals that Bangladesh will not tolerate unsolicited lectures from her neighbour.

Bangladesh’s response was more than just a diplomatic rebuttal – it was a firm assertion of her sovereignty. The interim government accused India of meddling in her domestic matters, even going so far as to suggest that RAW has orchestrated unrest to support the ruling Awami League. For a nation like Bangladesh, such interference is not just unwelcome; it is seen as an affront to the very principles of self-determination and sovereignty.

The message from Dhaka is loud and clear: Bangladesh will not tolerate any infringement on her sovereignty.

Bangladeshi citizens are increasingly vocal about resisting India’s overreach. This episode could be seen as emblematic of India’s long-standing attitude of dominance, a stance that is becoming harder to sustain as Bangladesh carves out a more autonomous path in her foreign policy.

India’s perceived high-handedness comes against the backdrop of several unresolved issues that have soured relations. The killing of Bangladeshi nationals by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) continues to be a thorn in bilateral ties. Despite repeated protests from Dhaka, the violence persists which raises questions about New Delhi’s commitment to foster trust and respect. Trade relations are a sore point too. India enjoys a significant trade surplus with Bangladesh while imposing barriers on Bangladeshi exports.

This economic imbalance has fueled resentment, particularly when coupled with India’s failure and intentional delay to finalize the long-awaited Teesta Paani agreement. India’s self-appointed role as a guardian of Hindu minorities abroad has also been criticized. Many view it as hypocritical, given the challenges faced by minorities within India itself. Moreover, India’s cultural dominance – exercised through an overwhelming influx of Bollywood films and Indian television channels – has drawn criticism for diluting Bangladesh’s cultural identity.

The latest diplomatic skirmish underscores a broader shift in South Asia’s geopolitics. Bangladesh is no longer content to play second fiddle to India. The interim government’s outreach to Pakistan and other regional players demonstrates a willingness to explore partnerships that respect Bangladesh’s sovereignty. This pivot away from India signals a growing realization that true cooperation is built on equality and respect, not dominance.

Bangladesh is making it clear that she values her independence above all else. The country’s people and leadership are united in rejecting interference, regardless of its source. For a nation that has come so far in so little time, sovereignty is not just a principle, it is the foundation of their identity. India’s diplomatic visit may have been intended to strengthen ties, but its tone and content have achieved the opposite which ultimately resulted in a diplomatic blunder. The message from Dhaka is loud and clear: Bangladesh will not tolerate any infringement on her sovereignty. This is a new Bangladesh – assertive, proud, and determined to chart her course.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com