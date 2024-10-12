Bilal Abbas Khan boasts award for best actor

Fans flooded comment section with exciting remarks for Bilal Abbas Khan who shared a picture of himself with a trophy he bagged for his remarkable performance in drama serial ‘Dobara.’

Bilal Abbas Khan finally got acclamation for his stellar performance as Mahir in drama serial Dobara, which aired in 2021.

One user wrote, “THE BEARD THE HAIR THE AWARD – what a perfect man you are.”

While another penned, “WE CHEER BECAUSE HEAVY BEARD BILAL IS BACK”

“Never seen someone look this hot holding an award,” the third commented.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Ishq Murshid actor shared a photo of himself, flaunting his shiny trophy.

“It’s finally here,” he penned alongside the photo.

Khan added, “Honored to be recognised among such talented actors. This award is for everyone who believed in me. Alhamdulillah for all His blessings. Truly humbled.” In a black and white photo, Khan looked absolutely dapper, donning a black slim-fit shirt that showcased his muscular body, as he gazed at his trophy while seated on a stool.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay actor completed his look with matching pants and shoes.

However, it was his heavy black beard that stole the spotlight. Shortly after Khan’s post, his ardent fans flooded the comment section, gushing over his bearded look.

Bilal Abbas Khan and Hadiqa Kiani starred Dobara received immense praises for highlighting women’s right to happiness and choice, irrespective of their age or societal pressures.