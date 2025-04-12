JCP okays Justice Najafi’s elevation

The JCP on Friday decided to appoint Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The JCP meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, approved the appointment of one additional judge to the Supreme Court.

The decision to appoint Justice Ali Baqar Najafi to the Supreme Court was made by majority vote.

The meeting reviewed the appointment of two out of five judges from the Lahore High Court to the Supreme Court. It also considered removing the observations made in the July 2, 2024 meeting regarding Justice Shujaat Ali Khan.

The commission also discussed appointing a member of the Judicial Commission in place of the acting chief justices of high courts. Names of five senior judges from the Lahore High Court were considered for Supreme Court elevation. The appointment of Chief Justice Lahore High Court Aalia Neelum to the Supreme Court was also reviewed.

Deliberations were held on the elevation of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Abid Sheikh, and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan to the Supreme Court.