High-value target among two terrorists killed

Security forces killed two terrorists, including a “high-value target”, during an intelligence-based operation in the Timergara area of Lower Dir, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The operation was carried out on the night of April 10-11 on the reported presence of khawarij.The statement said: “During the conduct of operation, [our] own troops surrounded and effectively engaged the khawarij location, and after intense fire exchange, two khawarij including a high value target Kharji Hafeezullah [alias] Kochwan were sent to hell.”It added that Kharji Hafeezullah was “involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians”.