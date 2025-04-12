Ahsan calls for tech adoption to elevate ‘Made in Pakistan’ on global trade map

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday called for the strategic use of modern technology and e-commerce to elevate Pakistani products in international markets, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s export sector.

Speaking to the media at Gujranwala Expo 2025, he praised the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for organizing what he described as a “successful and historic” event, started on April 11 and would continue till April 13. More than 50 stalls of international-standard products, including sanitary fittings, home appliances, edible oils, cosmetics, kitchen items, plastic tiles, LED lights, bridal and groom wedding attire, rice, paints, and electrical cables were showcased at the expo.

“The products on display reflect the best skills, professionalism and business acumen of the people, industrialists and entrepreneurs of Gujranwala,” he said. Expressing confidence in the country’s economic potential, he added that Pakistan could achieve its $100 billion export target within the next eight years through the full utilization of its capabilities. He said Gujranwala would be developed into Pakistan’s leading export cluster, acknowledging the city’s longstanding tradition of industrial excellence and skilled craftsmanship. He assured the business community of the government’s full support in facilitating growth and competitiveness.

“The ‘Made in Pakistan’ brand holds immense potential for global recognition. Through collective efforts, the business community can help propel Pakistan’s exports to $100 billion in the coming years,” he said.

The minister highlighted the government’s alignment with exporters and its commitment to addressing the challenges they face. “The faster our exports grow, the more rapidly we can overcome our economic difficulties,” he said, adding that the exporter who would bring in the highest foreign exchange would be honoured and celebrated as a national hero.