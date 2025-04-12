PSX turns bearish, loses 1,335 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Friday, gaining 1,335.88 points, a negative change of 1.15 percent, closing at 114,853.33 points as compared to 116,189.21 points on the last trading day.Pakistani travel guides

A total of 458,589,593 shares were traded during the day as compared to 638,089,718 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs31.628 billion against Rs36.924 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 137 of them recorded gains and 244 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 40,742,036 shares at Rs 47.18 per share, Sui South Gas with 38,084,018 shares at Rs39.52 per share and Bank of PunjabXD with 33,174,212 shares at Rs 11.18 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 121.97 per share closing at Rs 3,321.97 whereas runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs 120.86 rise in its share price to close at Rs 1,329.45. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 82.63 per share price, closing at Rs 7,070.85, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 50.76 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,258.33.