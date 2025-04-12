Searing heat to singe most parts of country from April 14

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert, warning of an intense rise in temperatures across most parts of the country starting April 14.

According to the Met Office, daytime temperatures are expected to soar 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal in several regions. Karachi and other parts of southern Pakistan will also experience unusually warm nights during this period.

The department further cautioned that rising temperatures in northern areas could accelerate the rate of snowmelt, potentially affecting water flows in rivers and increasing the risk of glacial flooding. Citizens have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and take necessary precautions during the extreme heat.

To avoid the harmful effects of a heatwave in Pakistan, especially in field areas where shade and cooling resources may be limited, it is essential to take proactive steps to protect oneself. Farmers, construction workers, and those working outdoors should adjust their working hours to early mornings or late afternoons when the sun is less intense.

Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing and wide-brimmed hats can help reflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption. Carrying a damp cloth or scarf and using it to wipe the face and neck regularly can also provide some relief from the heat.

Staying hydrated is critical during a heatwave. People working in the fields should drink water frequently, even if they do not feel thirsty. Oral rehydration salts (ORS) can help replenish essential electrolytes lost through sweat.

Avoiding caffeine and sugary drinks is also recommended as they can increase dehydration. If possible, temporary shaded rest areas should be set up in or near work sites so that laborers can take breaks and cool down periodically. In extreme conditions, it’s vital to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion-such as dizziness, nausea, excessive sweating, and weakness-and respond quickly.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should move to a cooler area, drink fluids, and rest. Community awareness campaigns can play a vital role in educating rural populations about heat-related illnesses and first aid measures, ensuring that lives are protected even in the harshest weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert in Punjab as different cities including Lahore, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang received heavy rain early Friday morning.

The rain coupled with strong winds dented the mercury bringing down the temperatures considerable. A number of cities throughout Punjab and north of the country were hit by rain and thunderstorms, as a fresh western disturbance gripped the upper parts of the country.

The weather system, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hailstorms, brought relief from the scorching heat but also caused disruptions in parts of the region. In Lahore, dark clouds hovered over the skyline before heavy rain, thunder, and lightning swept through the provincial capital.

The rain severely disrupted Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) transmission system, leaving citizens frustrated. Dozens of feeders tripped due to the rain and technical faults, leading to power outages in multiple areas.