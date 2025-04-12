SBP injects over Rs12.84 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 12,841 billion in the market through Reverse Repo and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday.

The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14-day tenors on April 11, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 12,290.9 billion against 34 quotes while another Rs 550.2 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO. For the Reverse Repo Purchase, the central bank received 11 bids for a 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 673.55 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.13 percent. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 11 quotes for the 7-day tenor at 12.09% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 24 quotes for the 14-day tenor totaling Rs 11,870.2 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.07% to 12.13%. The central bank accepted 23 bids amounting to Rs 11,617.35 billion at 12.08% rate of return. The total amount offered at 12.08% was Rs. 6,308.2 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 6,060.25 billion on a pro-rata basis.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 14 day tenors. The central bank received 7 bids offering an amount of Rs 363.2 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.14 %. The SBP accepted the entire amount of the 7 quotes at a 12.09% rate of return. SBP also received 3 bids for 14 day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 187 billion at rate of return ranging between 12.10 to 12.15%. The central bank accepted the total amount offered at 12.10% rate of return.