A parliamentary committee on Friday instructed authorities concerned to compile a comprehensive report addressing the pressing issues within the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC), including over 50 alleged illegal appointments.

Chaired by Mahesh Kumar Malani, National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHS) expressed serious concerns about the numerous ongoing challenges faced by the council. Lawmakers warned that the current state of affairs at the PNMC is “jeopardizing” the future of the country’s healthcare system.

The committee discussed detailed updates on the procedure of deputation, absorption and some key appointments without fulfilling coddle formalities.

The MNA Syed Rafiullah said that there are many stories of alleged corruption and nepotism at PNMC. “Over 50 appointments are made at the council against various cadres without following any criteria,” he said, adding that an advertisement, which is most fundamental requirement for recruitment at any public sector department, even not been given by the authorities.

In response, a representative of the PNMC admitted that some recruitments are made at the department. He, however, justified that these appointments are contingent based, not permanent or contractual appointments,” adding which are made purely on need based as the council is facing actuate shortage of the staff.

When the chair asked Secretary NHS Nadeem Mahboob about the said issue, he also said that “advertisements and following other prescribed procedure is necessary.”

The committee members lamented that whatever kind of these recruitments, bypassing due procedure is fallen part of illegal practice.

The lawmakers that some black sheep sitting at the council used to create hurdles deliberately in registration of the nursing institutions just as “blackmailing” tactics.

The committee voiced concerns over the PNMC’s lack of preparedness and transparency, which are critical for advancing healthcare standards in Pakistan.

The MNA Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro recalled that once a person Jawad Amin has been removed from the post of President PNMC on corruption charges. But surpassingly, he is now member of the council, the apex decision making body of the PNMC.

She also highlighted that a lady who has fake degree in MSC in Nursing and BSC in Nursing from the Kaiser Permanente Medical Care Programme Institute, is serving as President PNMC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, which conducted a thorough investigation into the matter of the degree of PNMC president Farzana Zulfiqar and declared that the institute from where Zulfiqar has obtained the said degrees was never been recognized by the commission. Aftermath of this declaration, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an inquiry into the matter. However, Zulfiqar is still working as a president.

Secretary NHS Mahboob also informed the legislators that already a special committee has been formed on direction of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to address all issues at the Council which will compile its findings and to submit them to the PM.