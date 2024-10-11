Hexalyze shines at Singapore Tech Week for the first time

KARACHI: Hexalyze, one of the IT exporting Pakistani companies, is participating in Singapore Tech Week for the first time under the banner of “TechDestination Pakistan.

CEO Hexalyze Saad Shah said that Pakistan’s IT companies are now actively exploring new markets in different markets, mainly the Asean region through Singapore to enhance the exports in terms of values and volume at an accelerated rate.

He mentioned that Singapore was not focused in the past by Pakistani companies due to their market concentration in the USA, however, Pakistani companies are increasing their presence in Singapore with the establishment of offices and participation in tech events. Pakistani companies with their expertise in different fields of ICT will attract a good number of clients and business orders this year.

Hexalyze has expanded its footprint with an office in Singapore targeting the Asean region.

Her Excellency Ms. Rabia Shafiq, the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Singapore, visited the pavilion and offered support and encouragement to the companies’ efforts.

Singapore Tech Week is a renowned tech event worldwide, with more than 500 international exhibitors participating. According to an estimate, Singapore is one of the global leaders in technology development. The ICT market size stood at $47.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $76.67 billion by 2029.

Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA, emphasized the importance of Singapore as a key market for Pakistan’s IT exports. “This is our first participation in STW, and we see tremendous potential for collaboration. We aim to have an even larger presence in future editions,” he said.

Singapore’s strategic role as a global technology hub makes it an important destination for Pakistani IT companies seeking to expand their global footprint, driving Pakistan’s ambition to become a leading tech exporter.