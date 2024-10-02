Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices drop

The Punjab government has reduced transport fares across the province following a recent dip in petrol and diesel prices, offering financial relief to passengers.

The move was announced by Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari in a press conference on Wednesday, with reductions ranging from Rs20 to Rs190, depending on the route.

The biggest fare cut, Rs190, has been applied to the Lahore-Karachi route.

Other major reductions include a Rs50 cut for the Lahore-Peshawar route and a Rs20 reduction for Lahore-Rawalpindi. The new fare lists have already been displayed at bus stations throughout Punjab.

This is the fifth consecutive time transport fares have been reduced in response to lower petrol prices.

Azma highlighted that Punjab is currently the only province to implement such fare reductions in line with fuel price decreases.

The government has called on other provinces to follow suit, offering similar relief to passengers. The fare reductions come after the federal government lowered petroleum prices on September 30, with petrol prices cut by Rs 2.7 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 247.03. Diesel and kerosene prices were also reduced.