Mira Sethi calls out critics of Hiba’s pregnancy attire

Renowned Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari has recently found herself at the centre of a social media controversy following her appearance at the 9th Hum Awards in London. The actress, who is expecting her first child, donned a striking shimmery green mermaid gown, which, despite its elegance, sparked significant backlash online.

While many admired Bukhari’s soft look, a substantial number of social media users criticised her choice of attire, labeling it inappropriate for a woman in her condition.

The comments ranged from disapproval to outright trolling, igniting a heated debate across various platforms. Fans of the actress expressed disappointment and the incident quickly became a trending topic. In response to the online vitriol, fellow actress Meera Sethi took to social media to voice her support for Bukhari. She challenged the critics by questioning the morality behind their comments, stating, “What’s being beghairat about getting pregnant?” Sethi praised Bukhari’s appearance, asserting that she looked “absolutely gorgeous” in her gown. She emphasised the need for individuals to refrain from imposing their beliefs on others, urging society to respect personal choices regarding fashion and self-expression. However, Sethi’s defense did not sit well with all users. Critics continued to assert that while pregnancy should not be stigmatised, Bukhari’s choice of dress did not align with the cultural norms of Pakistan. Many argued that there is a distinction between celebrating pregnancy and wearing attire considered immodest in the local context.