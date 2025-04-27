Kane Williamson credits Luke Ronchi for inspiring his PSL 10 journey

Karachi Kings’ star batter Kane Williamson has praised the Pakistan Super League (PSL), calling his experience in Pakistan “truly delightful.” He said former New Zealand teammate Luke Ronchi inspired him to join the league.

Williamson joined Karachi Kings in the supplementary category of the PSL 2025 draft. Although he missed the first six matches, he is expected to strengthen the squad during the crucial middle phase of the tournament.

At 34, Williamson brings vast T20 experience, having scored 2,575 runs in 93 T20Is for New Zealand. He has also played in several global leagues like the IPL, SA20, and CPL.

Currently, Karachi Kings sit third on the PSL 10 table with three wins. Williamson is likely to debut in their May 1 match against Multan Sultans. His addition boosts the Kings’ hopes of climbing higher in the standings.