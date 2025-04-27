Bangladesh’s Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10

Bangladeshi fast bowler Nahid Rana has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing PSL 10 after arriving in Lahore on Sunday night. Zalmi welcomed him warmly at their team hotel, sharing the moment on social media.

Rana has not yet played a T20I for Bangladesh but has experience in the format with 14 wickets in 17 matches. This marks his second franchise league after playing in the Bangladesh Premier League for Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders.

Currently, Peshawar Zalmi sit fourth on the PSL 10 points table with two wins in five matches. Their latest victory came in a low-scoring thriller against Lahore Qalandars, thanks to Babar Azam and Hussain Talat’s strong performances.

Zalmi bowled out Lahore for 129, with Alzarri Joseph taking three wickets. In response, Babar scored 56 and Talat added 51 to guide their team to a six-wicket win. Zalmi now prepare to face Quetta Gladiators in their sixth match.