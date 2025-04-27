Rizwan points out Sultans’ bowling woes after another defeat

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan blamed inconsistent bowling as the team’s biggest issue in PSL 10. He admitted their bowlers failed to maintain pressure throughout matches, especially in the death overs.

Despite scoring 185/3 against Lahore Qalandars, Sultans couldn’t defend the total. Rizwan highlighted dropped catches and the lack of breakthroughs in the middle overs as key reasons for the defeat.

He praised the new-ball bowlers, Mohammad Hasnain and Josh Little, but stressed the absence of a middle-over specialist continues to hurt the team. Other teams, he said, succeed by taking wickets in crucial phases.

Rizwan admitted the team’s playoff chances now rely on other results. He said repeating mistakes is frustrating and urged the players to step up before it’s too late.